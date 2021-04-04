The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Bought by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,181 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,800 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.72% of The Bancorp worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in The Bancorp by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in The Bancorp by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in The Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,179.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $867,200.00. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $24.52.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $75.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

TBBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.