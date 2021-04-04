The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of BX opened at $75.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.27 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.34 and a 200-day moving average of $62.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $76.25.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.