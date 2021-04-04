The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $231.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $275.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 16.8% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 160,240 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,816,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing stock opened at $252.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.15. The Boeing has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

