The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.96. The Boston Beer reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full year earnings of $22.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.10 to $25.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $27.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.22 to $32.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $460.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.95 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAM. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,045.46.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock traded down $21.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,184.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,533. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 84.62 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,104.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $994.94. The Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $349.11 and a 12-month high of $1,256.04.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total value of $259,678.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,222,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,359,000 after purchasing an additional 94,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,259,000 after acquiring an additional 131,399 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 6,167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 458,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 451,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Boston Beer by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,119,000 after acquiring an additional 48,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 160,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,619,000 after purchasing an additional 111,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

