The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of The Ensign Group worth $30,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 19,155 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENSG opened at $93.75 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.05 and a 200-day moving average of $74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $1,425,105.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,349,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $1,425,829.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,559 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,324 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

