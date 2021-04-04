The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,603,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,591 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.12% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $28,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 286.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. Nomura cut The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Argus raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research raised their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $17.36 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

