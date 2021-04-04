The Graph (GRT) Price Reaches $1.74 on Exchanges

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, The Graph has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00002980 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $2.17 billion and approximately $253.37 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph (CRYPTO:GRT) is a token. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,666,867 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

