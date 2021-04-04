The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,603 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.39% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $16,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 66,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

NYSE:THG opened at $130.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.92. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.79 and a 12-month high of $133.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

