The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires Shares of 22,659 BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $50,839,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after buying an additional 583,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,954,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,248,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

In other BigCommerce news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $89,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,852,882 shares of company stock valued at $110,478,938.

Shares of BIGC opened at $58.75 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $162.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.55 and its 200-day moving average is $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.90.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

