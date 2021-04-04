The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.46 Million Stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 82.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,180 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 121,254 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of AtriCure worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AtriCure by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,548,000 after purchasing an additional 49,170 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AtriCure by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 23,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $1,253,611.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,536,547.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,338 shares of company stock worth $13,166,151. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $64.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 1.13. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.43 and its 200 day moving average is $51.42.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

