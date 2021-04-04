The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,505,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,134,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,720,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000.

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $20.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $153.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

