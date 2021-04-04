The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 331,694 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.88% of The New America High Income Fund worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

NYSE HYB opened at $9.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB).

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.