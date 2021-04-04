The Sandbox Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $140.09 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One The Sandbox token can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $520.63 million and $140.09 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.41 or 0.00128479 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,821,749 tokens. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

The Sandbox Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.