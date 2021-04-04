The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $800.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 220.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $261.67 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.22.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $3.75 on Friday, reaching $249.75. 1,465,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $137.34 and a 1-year high of $256.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total value of $6,793,513.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,679.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 16,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 555.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $9,611,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

