The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 90.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 184,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,232,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $145,401,000 after purchasing an additional 188,388 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,248,000. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,574,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $65.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $79.22 billion, a PE ratio of 109.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.10. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

