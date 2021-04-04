The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,373,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of The Wendy’s worth $30,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 56,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 99,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 21,697 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 264.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,645,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut The Wendy’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.21.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $20.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The Wendy’s’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.02%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

