The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WU. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth $433,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 375.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 38,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 30,045 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,502,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,590 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $25.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.53.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 54.34%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WU. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.84.

In other news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 7,164 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $178,025.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,965.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

