THEKEY Price Reaches $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, THEKEY has traded up 57.3% against the dollar. One THEKEY token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $17.71 million and approximately $909,801.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00011442 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000134 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000084 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000730 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

TKY is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

THEKEY Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

