THEKEY (TKY) Trading 92.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 26.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 92.2% higher against the dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $22.32 million and $1.62 million worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00011194 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000132 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000086 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000730 BTC.

About THEKEY

TKY is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

