THETA Price Tops $11.70 on Exchanges (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. THETA has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion and approximately $285.66 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA token can currently be purchased for $11.70 or 0.00020045 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, THETA has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get THETA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00052935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $407.54 or 0.00698030 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00070794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00027919 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000853 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.