Thingschain (TIC) Hits Market Cap of $226,984.43

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Thingschain has a market cap of $226,984.43 and $6,759.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thingschain has traded up 68.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Thingschain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thingschain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,813.16 or 0.99829270 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00035543 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010255 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00092847 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001239 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001732 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Thingschain Coin Profile

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Thingschain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thingschain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thingschain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.