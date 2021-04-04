Thisoption Price Hits $1.76 on Major Exchanges (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, Thisoption has traded up 35.2% against the U.S. dollar. Thisoption has a total market capitalization of $9.68 million and approximately $9.70 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thisoption token can now be bought for $1.76 or 0.00003002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00074655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.29 or 0.00306511 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00091785 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.96 or 0.00764099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00028480 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,270.73 or 0.99617179 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 tokens. The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official website is extons.io

Buying and Selling Thisoption

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

