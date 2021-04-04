Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,849,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,719,000 after buying an additional 1,126,585 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 338.3% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,890,000 after purchasing an additional 771,842 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 801,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,624,000 after purchasing an additional 471,407 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 57.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,012,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,649,000 after purchasing an additional 369,755 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,319,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,292,000 after purchasing an additional 154,086 shares during the period. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

TRI stock opened at $89.59 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $63.69 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.42. The firm has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

