Thore Cash (TCH) Trading 19.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. Thore Cash has a market cap of $32,680.08 and approximately $82,249.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $200.86 or 0.00344509 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000815 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

