Thore Cash Trading Up 33% Over Last 7 Days (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded 33% higher against the dollar. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $34,634.09 and approximately $67,651.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.51 or 0.00347466 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000844 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002332 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.