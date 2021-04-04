ThoreCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $857.24 Million (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for $9,889.00 or 0.16831796 BTC on major exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $857.24 million and approximately $43,335.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00075114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.47 or 0.00312277 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00093064 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.28 or 0.00759598 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028671 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00017723 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

