ThreeFold Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,136.00 (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. ThreeFold has a total market capitalization of $6.54 million and $10,136.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ThreeFold token can currently be bought for about $0.0805 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00074925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.34 or 0.00308412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006369 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00093427 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.66 or 0.00757797 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00028180 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00017401 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 tokens. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.