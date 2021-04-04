Thunder Token Price Hits $0.0298 on Major Exchanges (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded 26.4% higher against the dollar. One Thunder Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0298 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $202.29 million and $78.00 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012540 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $274.72 or 0.00467034 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002069 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thunder Token Token Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 tokens. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

