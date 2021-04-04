Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Trading 22.1% Higher This Week

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $28.43 million and approximately $773,342.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tidal Finance has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00075563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.37 or 0.00305680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.21 or 0.00763816 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00090917 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00028785 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00016557 BTC.

Tidal Finance Profile

Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 863,769,785 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

