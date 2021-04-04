TigerCash Market Cap Achieves $846,461.50 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $846,461.50 and $17.18 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TigerCash has traded up 43.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $807.50 or 0.01374430 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

