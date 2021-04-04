TitanSwap (TITAN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $27.41 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 104.7% higher against the US dollar. TitanSwap has a market cap of $143.85 million and $27.41 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap token can currently be bought for about $2.69 or 0.00004616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TitanSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00053014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020060 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.41 or 0.00694773 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00070850 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00027908 BTC.

TitanSwap Token Profile

TitanSwap is a token. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

TitanSwap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TitanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TitanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.