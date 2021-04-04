TokenPay 24 Hour Volume Reaches $143,400.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0554 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.22 million and $143,400.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,074.35 or 0.99692155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00036402 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010219 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00098285 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001148 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

