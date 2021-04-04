TON Token (TON) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $70,911.00

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, TON Token has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TON Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TON Token has a market cap of $943,089.61 and $70,911.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00076056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.36 or 0.00318360 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00093029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $450.94 or 0.00770349 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00028440 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00016730 BTC.

TON Token Profile

TON Token’s genesis date was May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 tokens. The official website for TON Token is toncommunity.org . TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon

