TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,309,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 203,819 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.96% of TopBuild worth $241,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in TopBuild by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TopBuild by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $213.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $59.09 and a 1 year high of $224.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

