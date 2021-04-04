TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) is Oaktree Capital Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,812,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,552 shares during the quarter. TORM makes up 6.9% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 72.46% of TORM worth $398,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in TORM in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in TORM by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in TORM in the 4th quarter worth about $5,872,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TORM alerts:

Shares of TRMD opened at $9.28 on Friday. TORM plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $48.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $689.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of -363.30.

Separately, TheStreet raised TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

TORM Profile

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.