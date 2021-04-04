Tornado Cash (TORN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $13.34 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 31.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $62.07 million and approximately $13.34 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for $119.52 or 0.00204836 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00074814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.20 or 0.00308813 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006503 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $448.51 or 0.00768635 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00091435 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00028617 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,250.37 or 0.99827632 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 519,330 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

