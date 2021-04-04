TouchCon Reaches Market Cap of $255,894.39 (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last seven days, TouchCon has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. TouchCon has a total market cap of $255,894.39 and $29,959.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00068637 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003101 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000892 BTC.

About TouchCon

TOC is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

