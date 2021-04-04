Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.54.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO stock opened at $176.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.79 and its 200 day moving average is $148.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $79.22 and a 1-year high of $179.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

