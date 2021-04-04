Tranche Finance (SLICE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $238,238.00

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Tranche Finance has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Tranche Finance has a total market capitalization of $18.81 million and approximately $238,238.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tranche Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00076175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.38 or 0.00304909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.60 or 0.00762541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00091074 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028633 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00016655 BTC.

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tranche Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranche Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.