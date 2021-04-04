Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,156,000 after purchasing an additional 798,631 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,857,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,090 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,759,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,475,000 after purchasing an additional 115,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,765,000 after purchasing an additional 77,735 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.59.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $165.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.44 and a 200-day moving average of $144.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $73.73 and a one year high of $169.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.05%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

