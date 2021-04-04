Transcodium (TNS) Market Capitalization Tops $246,846.54

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 114.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 83.4% higher against the US dollar. One Transcodium token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $246,846.54 and $4,118.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00053809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $408.41 or 0.00696262 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00070941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00027828 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium is a token. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,804,984 tokens. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Transcodium Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

