TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Position Raised by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TDG opened at $603.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $592.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $564.34. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.38, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $260.00 and a 12 month high of $626.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Truist raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.27.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.79, for a total value of $7,127,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total value of $6,033,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,934.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,700 shares of company stock valued at $46,504,136. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

