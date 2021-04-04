TravelNote (TVNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31,259.94

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $31,259.94 and $2,036.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 45.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TravelNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00074871 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.18 or 0.00314340 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00092369 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $447.84 or 0.00764347 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00028577 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00017638 BTC.

TravelNote Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io

TravelNote Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

