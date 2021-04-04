Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 125.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,898 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.07% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,933 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,284,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,648,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 205,112 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 335,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 154,206 shares during the last quarter.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,279,001.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,620.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,303.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $21.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $22.17. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.98 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

