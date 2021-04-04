Trias (TRY) Market Capitalization Achieves $608,556.11

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Trias coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Trias has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Trias has a market cap of $608,556.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00052711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00020260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.14 or 0.00689584 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00070708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00027869 BTC.

Trias Coin Profile

TRY is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

