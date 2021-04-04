Tribe (TRIBE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $72.19 Million

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Tribe coin can currently be bought for about $2.14 or 0.00003663 BTC on exchanges. Tribe has a total market cap of $532.66 million and $72.19 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tribe has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00052628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020174 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.03 or 0.00691736 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00070852 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00027854 BTC.

Tribe Profile

Tribe (TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

