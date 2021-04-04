TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. TriMas reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. TriMas had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $188.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TRS stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.57. 151,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,825. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. TriMas has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 21,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $680,441.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $34,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,693 shares of company stock valued at $3,106,620 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of TriMas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

