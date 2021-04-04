Tripio (TRIO) Reaches Market Cap of $6.67 Million

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $6.67 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tripio alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00052788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020002 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.42 or 0.00698261 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00070782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00027962 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official website is trip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Tripio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.