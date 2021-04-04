Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $87.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will post sales of $87.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.80 million to $90.43 million. Triumph Bancorp posted sales of $69.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year sales of $373.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $362.10 million to $382.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $402.45 million, with estimates ranging from $392.60 million to $409.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million.

TBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $81.66 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Rafferty sold 6,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $373,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,627 over the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

