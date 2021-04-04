Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168,283 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.41% of Triumph Bancorp worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,724,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Rafferty sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $373,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,627. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

TBK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.88.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $81.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.71. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.57 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

